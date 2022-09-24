Pet Vet: World Rabies Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rabies is one of the most feared diseases in animals, and yet, it is also one of the most preventable diseases for our pets.

Even so, many dogs and cats in our community are without protection, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to bring understanding to the importance of protecting against this viral threat ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by sending him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

