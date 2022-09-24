Irish hit the road to face North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Appalachian State, Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(Rerinhold Matay | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is on the road this weekend to face the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels.

To beat UNC, the Irish are going to have to slow down an offense that’s averaging over 50 points per game. Led by freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is leading the ACC in a few passing categories, Notre Dame will have its hands full.

“They’re a talented offense and they have a veteran offensive line group with a couple guys that transferred,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman. “Their quarterback is playing really, really good football right now. I know he’s a young guy, but he is playing as good as any quarterback in the country. We expect (Josh) Downs to be back from injury, and so we’ve got our work cut out for us.

“They’re going to try to take advantage of what you give them defensively, and that’s what they’re able to do,” Freeman added. “They’re going to go at different tempos and make you like up fast. That was something last year we weren’t able to do, so we have to be prepared and have to make sure we have a good plan to try to limit what they do offensively.”

Kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son
Rodriguez Todd
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football...
Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC
ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
ND offense looking to find more ways to get Mayer involved
Freeman gets first victory as head coach; offense starts to click in win over Cal