Irish hit the road to face North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is on the road this weekend to face the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels.

To beat UNC, the Irish are going to have to slow down an offense that’s averaging over 50 points per game. Led by freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is leading the ACC in a few passing categories, Notre Dame will have its hands full.

“They’re a talented offense and they have a veteran offensive line group with a couple guys that transferred,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman. “Their quarterback is playing really, really good football right now. I know he’s a young guy, but he is playing as good as any quarterback in the country. We expect (Josh) Downs to be back from injury, and so we’ve got our work cut out for us.

“They’re going to try to take advantage of what you give them defensively, and that’s what they’re able to do,” Freeman added. “They’re going to go at different tempos and make you like up fast. That was something last year we weren’t able to do, so we have to be prepared and have to make sure we have a good plan to try to limit what they do offensively.”

Kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.