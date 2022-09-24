Friday Night Football: Week 6 scores and highlights in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s Week 6 of Friday night football here in Michiana!

Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:

INDIANA

Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19

NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0

Concord 37, Goshen 7

Northridge 42, Wawasee 17

Penn 42, Marian 3

Elkhart 43, South Bend St. Joseph 7

New Prairie 49, Adams 2

Bremen 14, John Glenn 7

Riley 34, Washington 26

Jimtown 69, Clay 6

LaVille 21, Knox 20

North Judson 39, Culver Academy 10

Triton 35, Pioneer 12

Culver 26, Winamac 20

North White 33, Caston 16

West Central 56, South Newton 26

Rochester 34, Peru 6

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 6

Merrillville 41, LaPorte 3

Lake Central 35, Michigan City 31

Lake Station 30, South Central (Union Mills) 20

Angola 39, Fairfield 6

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20

West Noble 40, Garrett 14

Eastside 54, Prairie Heights 12

Churubusco 44, Fremont 0

Norwell 45, East Noble 0

Saturday Game

Osceola Grace at Illinois Crusaders

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21

Vicksburg 31, Niles 14

Sturgis 42, Otsego 6

Richland Gull Lake 38, Three Rivers 26

Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14

Brandywine 14, Dowagiac 12

St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 12

Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Central 14

Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6

Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28

Constantine 60, Watervliet 21

8-Player Games

Marcellus 65, Bloomingdale 0

Mendon 36, Gobles 6

Bridgman 69, Eau Claire 22

Colon 52, Pittsford 0

North Adams-Jerome 14, Burr Oak 0

Saturday Game

Manistee Catholic Central at Twin City

