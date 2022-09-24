Friday Night Football: Week 6 scores and highlights in Michiana
(WNDU) - It’s Week 6 of Friday night football here in Michiana!
Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:
INDIANA
Mishawaka 43, Warsaw 19
NorthWood 48, Plymouth 0
Concord 37, Goshen 7
Northridge 42, Wawasee 17
Penn 42, Marian 3
Elkhart 43, South Bend St. Joseph 7
New Prairie 49, Adams 2
Bremen 14, John Glenn 7
Riley 34, Washington 26
Jimtown 69, Clay 6
LaVille 21, Knox 20
North Judson 39, Culver Academy 10
Triton 35, Pioneer 12
Culver 26, Winamac 20
North White 33, Caston 16
West Central 56, South Newton 26
Rochester 34, Peru 6
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 6
Merrillville 41, LaPorte 3
Lake Central 35, Michigan City 31
Lake Station 30, South Central (Union Mills) 20
Angola 39, Fairfield 6
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20
West Noble 40, Garrett 14
Eastside 54, Prairie Heights 12
Churubusco 44, Fremont 0
Norwell 45, East Noble 0
Saturday Game
Osceola Grace at Illinois Crusaders
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21
Vicksburg 31, Niles 14
Sturgis 42, Otsego 6
Richland Gull Lake 38, Three Rivers 26
Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12
Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14
Brandywine 14, Dowagiac 12
St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 12
Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Central 14
Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6
Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28
Constantine 60, Watervliet 21
8-Player Games
Marcellus 65, Bloomingdale 0
Mendon 36, Gobles 6
Bridgman 69, Eau Claire 22
Colon 52, Pittsford 0
North Adams-Jerome 14, Burr Oak 0
Saturday Game
Manistee Catholic Central at Twin City
