Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka.

They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka.

Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation.

This accreditation would open up opportunities for grants and other funding so they can bring more activities to downtown.

“It has a focus on historic preservation. Cultivating business and arts activity in our downtown...the city has done a fantastic job of doing that in and of itself. We wanted to add a community driven aspect to where we can contribute back to the growth and the activity in our downtown,” said President of Inspire Mishawaka, Bryan Tanner.

This effort has been ongoing since 2018, and grew out of a committee from within the Mishawaka Business Association.

“As the mayor says, and I have to agree, it’s the best hometown in America, and there really is a sense of community pride. And you can see that in the passion...that all of our government employees, our schools, our residents and neighbors really contribute to the community. This is just a way for us to compile that into one singular effort. A brand that we can stand behind for our downtown Mishawaka,” said Tanner.

One of the city’s most popular events is Third Thursdays in the Mish.

“We are having arts, entertainment, performing opportunities and ways for our local downtown businesses to engage with more people,” said Tanner.

They want your feedback too.

“What inspires them? What would they like to see downtown?” said Tanner.

