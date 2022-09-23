SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are one month away from the annual South Bend Police Department’s “Cops and Goblins” event at Four Winds Field!

The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free tickets for this event are now available at several locations across the city.

However, tickets are limited, so people are encouraged to grab them while they can.

Businesses and organizations are still welcome to reserve a free table to pass out candy at the event. To reserve a table, simply reach out to Ashley O’Chap with the South Bend Police Department at aochap@southbendin.gov.

