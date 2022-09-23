‘Rockin’ Out for Recovery’ raises addiction awareness at Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the second annual “Rockin’ Out For Recovery” took place at Four Winds Field!

The event raises money for local substance use prevention and treatment programs. The event also marks the 10th year of Camp Mariposa at Oaklawn.

Camp Mariposa is a free, weekend camp for youth affected by a loved one’s addiction and are at a higher risk for developing their own addiction. The camp brings awareness to the dangers of addiction and how to protect themselves through healthy choices.

“What we do to intervene early is we take kids to a weekend camp that’s fun and traditional,” explained Kari Tarman, the executive director at Oaklawn Foundation. “But we also teach them things like: they didn’t cause their parents’ addiction, they can’t cure it, but they can take care of themselves and make good choices.”

For more information about Oaklawn, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
Ballistics evidence confirmed one round was fired on the bus.
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son

Latest News

Family receives new home at dedication ceremony.
Family receives new home at dedication ceremony
'Rockin' Out for Recovery' raises addiction awareness at Four Winds Field.
'Rockin' Out for Recovery' raises addiction awareness at Four Winds Field
Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka.
Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost
Town hall held on downtown improvement in Mishawaka.
Town hall held on downtown improvement in Mishawaka