'Rockin' Out for Recovery' raises addiction awareness at Four Winds Field.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the second annual “Rockin’ Out For Recovery” took place at Four Winds Field!

The event raises money for local substance use prevention and treatment programs. The event also marks the 10th year of Camp Mariposa at Oaklawn.

Camp Mariposa is a free, weekend camp for youth affected by a loved one’s addiction and are at a higher risk for developing their own addiction. The camp brings awareness to the dangers of addiction and how to protect themselves through healthy choices.

“What we do to intervene early is we take kids to a weekend camp that’s fun and traditional,” explained Kari Tarman, the executive director at Oaklawn Foundation. “But we also teach them things like: they didn’t cause their parents’ addiction, they can’t cure it, but they can take care of themselves and make good choices.”

