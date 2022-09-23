Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week.

Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Colfax to E. LaSalle Avenue will also be closed during that same time frame.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Colfax Avenue Bridge will temporarily close from 12 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

A full list of closures and parking info for “Best. Week. Ever.” can be found here.

