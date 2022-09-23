Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Penn High School student has done something that no one else in the world has done!

Felix Zhang scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam, which is issued by the College Board.

While some of the questions were multiple choice, Felix said he never had to guess. But he did change one answer while double checking his work.

“It was pretty surprising because like going into the test, I wasn’t really expecting like anything and obviously I wanted to do well on it, and I prepared a lot but I never thought about getting a perfect score before so, that was a nice surprise,” Zhang said.

Felix said both of his parents are math teachers at the university level, his mom is at Indiana University South Bend, and his dad is at Notre Dame.

