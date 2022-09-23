New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks.

On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad safety. The event took place at the Liberty Street railroad crossing in Mishawaka, where new signage is also now in place. The crossing also had some recent repaving and upgrades from the city.

“We want to remind people that trains can come on any track, any direction, at any time,” says Jeffrey Price, special agent for CN Railroad Police. “Even if lights aren’t flashing and the gates aren’t down, we still encourage people to look both ways when they cross a set of railroad tracks to make sure there is not a train coming. And if you don’t think you can get across in time, just wait for that train to pass. Especially if the lights are flashing and the gates are down. Do not cross at that point.”

Rail Safety Week runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

