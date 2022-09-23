Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old Rolling Prairie man, was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Police also say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

