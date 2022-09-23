Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old Rolling Prairie man, was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Police also say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son
Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
Rodriguez Todd
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

Latest News

A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in...
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County Crash
An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that...
Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City
The rest of the weekend will be filled with food, rides, a craft fair and so much more.
Falloween Fest kicks off Friday in Walkerton
Tropical Depression Nine WNDU
Tropical Depression Nine WNDU