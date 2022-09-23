Michigan Works! to hold hiring events in Cass, Van Buren County

(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo)
(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo) (WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - If you are looking for a job, Michigan Works! has a couple of events for you to keep an eye on!

There are two upcoming hiring events located in both Cass and Van Buren County.

The Cass County event will take place on October 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the business center of Southwest Michigan.

The Van Buren event will take place on November 1 from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to pre-register and arrive interview-ready with an updated resume.

If you wish to pre-register, simply clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
Ballistics evidence confirmed one round was fired on the bus.
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son

Latest News

ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!
‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday
Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
The annual plant-based eating festival heads to the Century Center in October.
Michiana VegFest 2022 headed to South Bend in October