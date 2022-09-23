Michigan Works! to hold hiring events in Cass, Van Buren County

(WNDU) - If you are looking for a job, Michigan Works! has a couple of events for you to keep an eye on!

There are two upcoming hiring events located in both Cass and Van Buren County.

The Cass County event will take place on October 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the business center of Southwest Michigan.

The Van Buren event will take place on November 1 from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to pre-register and arrive interview-ready with an updated resume.

If you wish to pre-register, simply clicking here.

