Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that provides a barrier to a football stadium in Michigan City.

Michigan City Police say it all started Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery to an officer at the Michigan City Police Department. Officers initiated an investigation into the domestic violence allegation.

An 18-year-old suspect in this domestic violence allegation met with officers in the front lobby of the Michigan City Police Department to return property to the juvenile. Officers attempted to gather information from this him, however, he ran away from the Michigan City Police Department.

Michigan City Police say he then entered a vehicle and drove away. Officers say they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard Thursday night at around 8 p.m.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified by Indiana State Police as Grant Grable from Bourbonnais, Ill., refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Grable continued to flee at relatively low speeds through city streets until the vehicle drove south on Washington Street from Barker Avenue. As Grable drove south on Washington Street, he accelerated to a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of Skwiat Legion Avenue.

The vehicle then struck the concrete pillars that provide a barrier to Ames Field. After striking the pillars, the vehicle went airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers and through that wall coming to rest under the bleachers.

(Indiana State Police)

Grable had to be extricated from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed on Grable, but he was declared dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office. His family has been notified.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the crash and reconstructing the scene at the request of the Michigan City Police Department.

Assisting at the scene were the following: Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, Cloverleaf Towing, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Meanwhile, the Michigan City High School varsity football team, which plays its home games at Ames Field, is still expected to play its scheduled game against Lake Central there Friday night. However, the visitor’s side of the stadium will be completely closed, which means:

ALL seating for ALL fans will be on the home side of Ames Field. This is the South side.

All fans should enter at the main gates on the south side of Ames Field.

There will be a designated section of the stands for Lake Central fans on the East portion of the South stands.

All parking lots will be open as usual.

Concessions and restrooms will only be available in the South stands concourse.

