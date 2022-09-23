First Alert Forecast: Cold Start to Friday with Showers This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with some spots seeing their first lows in the 30s during the morning. Things will warm up quick with highs back into the middle 60s through the afternoon. The wind will be mostly light. No rain is likely today but we will be watching clouds increase through the late afternoon and evening. Much cooler for Friday night football with temperatures falling into the 50s by the end of the games this evening. High of 65 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After football during the evening the skies will be mostly cloudy, and the temperatures will drop only into the lower 50s with a very light breeze continuing out of the southerly direction. Overall cool and mostly dry. Low of 52 degrees. Winds Calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with some light showers possible during the morning. During the middle of the day there may be some sunshine possible between the clouds. Then a few more showers possible during the afternoon and evening. It will remain unsettled but warmer. Highs back into the lower 70s. High of 71 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some more showers will be likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies continue to plague the area. The temperatures will begin to cool down again. Highs only in the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon. Be prepared for some scattered showers. High of 67 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Heading into early next week the unsettled pattern will continue. With a storm system moving to our north, it will create a cooler pattern into the middle of the week with some scattered showers remaining possible. Highs will dip back down into the lower 60s through Wednesday before we make a return to near 70 degrees by next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

Thursday’s High: 65

Thursday’s Low: 48

Precipitation: 0.00″

