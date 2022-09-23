Falloween Fest kicks off Friday in Walkerton

Rides at Falloween Fest
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Falloween Fest kicks off on Friday at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

It all starts with the parade at 5 p.m. on Friday. Our own Tricia Sloma will serve as the Grand Marshall for the parade.

The rest of the weekend will be filled with food, rides, a craft fair and so much more.

Money raised from the festival each year goes to the graduating seniors at John Glenn High School.

“Last year alone, we gave away over $50,000 in scholarship money,” said Pat Crone, the co-parade coordinator. “It’s just something that we’re really blessed to be able to do for our students, and it’s a great way for our community to support them.”

Falloween Fest will run through Sunday, September 25. Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

Craft fair at Falloween Fest
Falloween Fest gets underway in Walkerton
FFA sells mums at Falloween Fest

