Falloween Fest kicks off Friday in Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Falloween Fest kicks off on Friday at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

It all starts with the parade at 5 p.m. on Friday. Our own Tricia Sloma will serve as the Grand Marshall for the parade.

The rest of the weekend will be filled with food, rides, a craft fair and so much more.

Money raised from the festival each year goes to the graduating seniors at John Glenn High School.

“Last year alone, we gave away over $50,000 in scholarship money,” said Pat Crone, the co-parade coordinator. “It’s just something that we’re really blessed to be able to do for our students, and it’s a great way for our community to support them.”

Falloween Fest will run through Sunday, September 25. Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

