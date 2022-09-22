Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event.

Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue.

The goal is to help the community embrace peace while helping folks at the pump. Prayers and encouraging words were offered while people waited for their tanks to fill, along with a challenge to help stop violence in the community.

“The people are all excited, and they can go tell others, and maybe this is something that can continue to happen maybe once a month,” said Myra L. Butts, a resident. “We all need gas. Times are hard, and everybody; it makes them put a smile on their face and show them some love.”

“We’re here to help families extend their dollar bills by giving free gas, and that’s symbolic of pumping peace in their car,” said Rev. Sylvester Williams, Jr., the founder of WUBS 89.7 FM. “If we can pump peace in their automobile, we can pump peace in our community. That’s the challenge. We’re challenging everyone who gets gasoline to pump peace back into our community. If we have peace, violence will cease.”

While the free gas ran out in under an hour, 175 drivers were able to take advantage of the priceless petrol.

