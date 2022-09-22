Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Washington High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a student was arrested Thursday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Washington High School.

A South Bend Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about a fight between two students inside the school.

While investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight, school personnel retrieved a backpack in a locker belonging to one of the students involved. The bag was then turned over to the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded gun inside.

The student was then detained and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Because the suspect had a prior weapons offense, the student was taken to the jail instead of the Juvenile Justice Center.

Police say no one was hurt in regards to this incident.

