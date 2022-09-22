South Bend hosts community action meeting to boost enrollment in schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue Polytechnic High School’s principal hosted a community action meeting to help bring 2,000 students back to South Bend schools.

Justin Zobrosky volunteered his time on Wednesday because he wants to make a difference in the community, and truly cares about students.

The people who gathered in the St. Joe County Public Library on Wednesday night were all passionate about serving kids. And are dedicated to making sure students get the best education possible.

They are educators. Parents. Visionaries. Servant leaders.

All who want to make a difference. And really don’t even want recognition for it.

Justin Zobrosky, a South Bend native, organized the event.

“South Bend has a special place in my heart,” Zobrosky said. “I am a product of South Bend Schools. I am a proud product of South Bend Schools and I see myself having an opportunity to try to bring everybody together around a common goal.”

Zobrosky said one way to bring kids back is by making South Bend the best place to teach in the area, as well as enhancing the teacher work experience.

“This meeting showed that it’s not just about the school district, the board of education having just one option,” said Marla Godette, parent and advisor. “This meeting showed that we as a community can come together, and we can have multiple opportunities for children to learn.”

People exchanged feedback and ideas.

“I want to collect best practices and hear from people before I can compile that data and put together a plan for how to enhance the teacher-work experience everywhere in South Bend,” Zobrosky said. “I think there’s some inexpensive ways to do that and I think there’s some ways that might cost some money, so if we identify what those needs are, we can start working towards them.”

Zobrosky hopes to host these community action meetings every month.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.