South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are once again the toast of the Midwest League, winning their second championship in the last three seasons.

The team arrived back to “The Bend” on Thursday in style! The team received a police escort into town on their return to Four Winds Field, where they were greeted by a handful of their most loyal fans.

Team President Joe Hart says it’s been a blast to watch these guys all season long, and the championship win makes wrapping up this year’s campaign that much sweeter.

“You know, that’s probably been the number one thing to watch these guys – they play together as a team, they win as a team, and they’re in it for each other,” Hart says. “That’s the best thing. I know a lot of Chicago Cubs fans out there have been kind of disappointed in the season at the big-league level, but I can tell you with what we’ve seen come through South Bend this year -- man the future is bright for Wrigley Field in a couple of years.

“That’s the thing, you’re going to see a lot of these guys be at Wrigley Field,” Hart continued. “And I’m making a prediction: 2025 Chicago Cubs World Series!”

The team clinched the league title after they defeated the Lake County Captain 7-4 in the decisive third game of the championship series Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.