South Bend Community School Corp. students get CPR training

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly 2,000 South Bend Community School Corporation students took over Four Winds Field Thursday to learn CPR.

This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Mike Bogdan, project manager at enFocus, explained why they choose to keep coming back to train each year.

“Some studies have been done that show that 8th graders are more willing to share the information,” Bogdan said. “And the students are actually going to get to take home the mannequins that we are giving them today.”

Another training session between enFocus and the South Bend Community School Corporation is expected to take place soon.

