Riley High School students experience hands-on learning at Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School students got to experience hands-on learning at the Potawatomi Zoo Thursday.

Over 350 students from the Biology I and Biology I Honors classes got to go on the educational field trip. They participated in a day-long assignment to deepen their understanding of animal adaptations, ecology while learning from zoo staff.

“A lot of our students don’t have a point of reference of what animals look like,” says Nancy Simoni, biology teacher at Riley High School. “So, when we ask them to fill out a food web, they don’t have any idea what these animals look like. So, this was just a really great opportunity to give them a visual to make that work a little bit easier.”

The trip was funded through a grant from the South Bend Alumni Association, South Bend Education Foundation, and the South Bend Awesome Fund.

