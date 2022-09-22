Motorcyclist dies in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening.

Police say the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street.

The male driver of the motorcycle died on scene. Meanwhile, no occupants inside the other vehicle were hurt.

The St. Joseph County FACT Team is taking over the investigation.

