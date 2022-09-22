Motorcycle and car crash in Watervliet results in serious injuries

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Watervliet Township, MI (WNDU) - A collision between a car and a motorcycle occurred Wednesday evening at the County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road intersection around 6:45pm resulting in serious injury to both drivers.

The injuries were severe enough that the Berrien County Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene where they determined in a preliminary investigation that the car had failed to stop at a stop sign causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle. The car was then overturned into a nearby ditch while the motorcycle driver was ejected into a nearby field.

Both drivers were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The investigation is still ongoing.

