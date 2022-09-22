Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a Northern Lakes showdown between the undefeated Mishawaka Cavemen and the 4-1 Warsaw Tigers.

Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took over for his brother Justin, who is now at Notre Dame.

16 Sports caught up with the Cavemen Wednesday afternoon to find out how Fisher’s development has been coming along and why it’s been crucial to the Cavemen’s success.

“I’ve put on a little weight, and I feel a lot faster,” Fisher said. “I feel a lot more experienced in what I’m doing. I’ve been there before.”

Mishawaka Head Coach Keith Kinder agreed.

“I think the biggest thing is just his mental development in understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively,” Kinder said. “Understanding what we’re looking for in a defensive front, being able to change directions of plays, being able to change plays altogether. Those things that he didn’t have the ability to do last year that he has to do this year now gives us an advantage when we’re playing. And even when we’re preparing for an opponent, because we know that we can give him a certain set of things that he can check to, we feel confident that he can do that.”

Kickoff on Friday night in Warsaw is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
Ballistics evidence confirmed one round was fired on the bus.
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football...
Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC
The South Bend Cubs have won the Midwest League Championship.
South Bend Cubs win Midwest League Championship, 7-4
ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
ND offense looking to find more ways to get Mayer involved