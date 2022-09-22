Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a Northern Lakes showdown between the undefeated Mishawaka Cavemen and the 4-1 Warsaw Tigers.

Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took over for his brother Justin, who is now at Notre Dame.

16 Sports caught up with the Cavemen Wednesday afternoon to find out how Fisher’s development has been coming along and why it’s been crucial to the Cavemen’s success.

“I’ve put on a little weight, and I feel a lot faster,” Fisher said. “I feel a lot more experienced in what I’m doing. I’ve been there before.”

Mishawaka Head Coach Keith Kinder agreed.

“I think the biggest thing is just his mental development in understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively,” Kinder said. “Understanding what we’re looking for in a defensive front, being able to change directions of plays, being able to change plays altogether. Those things that he didn’t have the ability to do last year that he has to do this year now gives us an advantage when we’re playing. And even when we’re preparing for an opponent, because we know that we can give him a certain set of things that he can check to, we feel confident that he can do that.”

Kickoff on Friday night in Warsaw is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.