LaPorte Co. man pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County father pleaded guilty in the death of his 4-year-old son on Wednesday.

According to our sister station WTHR, 29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan.

The prosecutor on the case agreed to take life without parole off the table as a possible sentence. They also dropped charges of neglect of a dependent and animal cruelty.

Judah Morgan’s body was discovered on October 11, 2021. Judah was found naked, wrapped inside a blanket, covered with bruises and red marks on his head.

According to charging documents, investigators found the home in major disarray, with trash, rotten food, and animal feces intermixed with clothes. Authorities found an extremely malnourished dog in a locked crate as well as a refrigerator that had a lock, preventing others from opening it.

Per the documents, Alan Morgan would send their 4-year-old son to the basement as punishment for not being potty-trained like his other siblings, typically three times a week.

Judah would be kept in the basement for a few days at a time, enduring countless forms of abuse, before he could come back upstairs with the rest of the family as a form of punishment.

The child’s mother, Mary Yoder, has also been charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent.

Alan Morgan will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

