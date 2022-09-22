ISP: Angola man who attempted to break into Trooper’s home arrested

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a 25-year-old Angola man is facing several charges after he attempted to break into a state trooper’s home Wednesday evening.

ISP says around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road in Fremont on reports of a disturbance at a home there. A caller said an off-duty state trooper got into a fight with a person who allegedly tried to break into the trooper’s home.

Police say they arrived and found off-duty Trooper George Youpel with a man who was restrained in handcuffs. They say the suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Ray Enos, broke out several bedroom windows in the home. A neighbor who saw the attempted break-in tried to speak with Enos, saying he became aggressive.

ISP says Trooper Youpel then came outside and intervened when they say Enos became combative. After a lengthy fight, they say the trooper was able to restrain Enos in handcuffs.

He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and then was booked on charges including residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

