How to make a difference on Hunger Action Day

Hunger Action Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hunger Action Day is on Friday, September 24.

It’s a time to do our part in ending hunger in Michiana.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana asks you to wear your brightest orange for Hunger Awareness, post on social media and even sign up to volunteer.

There has been a 38 percent increase in need for food from January to August in the six counties the Food Bank serves.

And as the need grows, the supply inside the food bank decreases.

“It has been tough, I mean, food donations are low, and volunteerism is low,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank. “We really need the community to rally around us at this time so we can get to the holiday season and continue to provide people with food.”

You can help make a difference on Hunger Action Day by donating to the Food Bank or signing up to volunteer.

You can learn more by visiting feedindiana.org.

