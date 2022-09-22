‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away

The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - We’re just about one week away from the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The highly anticipated sequel begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends next weekend, ready to kick off spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
Ballistics evidence confirmed one round was fired on the bus.
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking out about Russia's threats.
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens