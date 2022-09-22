‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!

ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo opportunities, pumpkin bowling, and plenty of locally-crafted art, jewelry, and more! There will even be a performance by country music star Derek Jones at 6 p.m.

