‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!

ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo opportunities, pumpkin bowling, and plenty of locally-crafted art, jewelry, and more! There will even be a performance by country music star Derek Jones at 6 p.m.

