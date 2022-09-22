Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will make a visit this Saturday to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the undefeated Tar Heels.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman will go toe-to-toe with a national championship winning head coach in Mack Brown, who started his coaching career in 1983 — three years before Freeman was born.

“I don’t know if you can make up for that lack of experience, but Coach Brown has been, I’m sure through a lot of different scenarios and situations that I haven’t been through or just starting to go through,” Freeman said. “And so, I really just need to focus on our team and the preparation in terms of trying to give our team a chance to have success. But, you know, you’re going to go against a well-coached team.

:There is nothing I can say that says ‘Hey, this is going to help us in terms of the experience that Coach Brown,” Freeman continued. “But we both have the same amount of experience with the current roster of this current year, and that’s the reality of it.”

Kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

