First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Fall officially begins this evening. As we step into the fall season it will begin to feel like it. Highs will remain in the 60s for today and tomorrow and it will be very breezy. During the day partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely with some drizzle or a few rain showers. These will originate from the lake. Things begin to clear later in the evening as the winds shift a bit and the windy conditions begin to settle. Highs only in the lower 60s through the afternoon. High of 62 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy as the clouds begin to clear. With a shift in the winds out of a more north and east direction it will allow the temperatures to really cool down. We could be looking at temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s by early on Friday morning. No chance of rain, just very chilly. Low of 39 degrees. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold morning will begin the first official morning of fall. Then it will stay cooler through the day with a bit more sunshine. Just a few high clouds through the afternoon but temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s for most of the day. High of 64 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: An increase in clouds through the day with a few showers possible during the afternoon. The highs will get a little closer to the average, nearing the low 70s. A better chance for showers looks to be in the afternoon and evening. No heavy rain is likely, but it will likely be very damp and dreary. Winds shifting out of the south will create warmer temperatures into the weekend. High of 71 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying mild and unsettled through the weekend and into early next week. More scattered showers are possible Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will end the weekend in the lower 70s before taking a trip back into the 60s for much of next week. It will continue to be much cooler with shower chances through Tuesday before the last half of our 10 day forecast will remain dry. No big heat expected in the next 16 days. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 83

Wednesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.22″

