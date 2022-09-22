BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch

(Indiana BMV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday.

The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28.

The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete transactions and is actively engaged with city officials to identify a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk in the city that would make it the first standalone kiosk located outside of a branch, government building, or grocery store. The service would provide Nappanee residents access to complete more than a dozen of the most common transactions.

There are six branches are located within a 27-mile radius of Nappanee, including Elkhart, Goshen, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend, and Warsaw. In addition to in-branch services, the locations in Elkhart, Goshen, Mishawaka, and South Bend also offer services through kiosks.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, click here.

