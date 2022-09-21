Wednesday’s Child: Breyasia’s best life

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
(WNDU) - When foster children are available for adoption, it can take a long time to find a match. Our Wednesday’s Child segments are designed to help these kids find forever homes. Grant Me Hope sent us the video of an Indiana foster child named Breyasia.

This sporty 13-year-old is one busy kid.

“I like to play basketball. I like to do gymnastics,” said Breyasia. “I like to sing and dance.”

Breyasia is artsy too.

“I like to color. I like to color on my own. I don’t like to do color by numbers and stuff,” said Breyasia, who prefers colored pencils, crayons, sometimes markers. I like to color animals. I like to mermaids. I like to color shoes.”

Breyasia has a lot of friends and likes to hang out with them.

“Me and my friends like to go to the mall and go shopping. I like to go out to eat. We like to skate. We like to go to skate world,” said Breyasia.

Breyasia looks forward to connecting with a new family. She wants them to know that she may seem shy at first.

“I’m quiet when I first meet somebody but I have a big personality. I’m friendly. Treat others how you want to be treated. I think it’s important,” said Breyasia.

Breyasia has a younger brother named Trey who is also available for adoption. To learn more about Breyasia and Trey, click this link for Indiana Adoption Program: Breyasia & Aubrey - Indiana Adoption Program

Wednesday’s Child: Crafting with Cecilia
