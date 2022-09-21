Two teens killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Niles.

It happened in the 600 block of Sixth Street late Tuesday night.

Police tell 16 News Now two teenagers were found dead in a home. Three other people were taken to the hospital.

Niles Police believe this incident is likely related to the deadly shooting in the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street nearly two weeks ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

