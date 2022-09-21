South Bend Police investigating report of shots fired on SBCSC school bus

(Storyblocks.com)
By Christine Karsten and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired inside a South Bend Community School Corporation school bus.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Teri Street late Tuesday afternoon

Right now, investigators believe a passenger on that bus fired one shot — but again, they are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Luckily, no one was hurt.

A letter was sent out to Jackson Middle School families Wednesday morning regarding the incident. School officials say they are cooperating with the South Bend Police Department’s investigation, and there will be heightened security at dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

(South Bend Community School Corporation)

Questions and information should be directed to South Bend Police by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

If this is confirmed to be a bullet, this is the second time in just over one month that gunfire erupted around South Bend students and a school bus.

On Aug. 17, the first day of school, South Bend Police responded to the corner of Huey Street and Bulla Street for shots fired and ultimately detained a South Bend high school student.

