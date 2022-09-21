South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.

It’s a way the city is addressing food deserts. For some leaders, they feel this project is another step in trying to resolve food insecurity.

“Just another piece of the puzzle,” said Lori Hamann, South Bend Common Council. “We need to be working diligently to make sure that we are addressing the issues of food insecurity and that people have access to that very primal need.”

Each center included in the new program will receive 300 meals each. Each meal will meet the nutritional needs of children and adults.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Police investigating shooting in Niles
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola

Latest News

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
Former South Bend police officer guilty in child seduction case resigns
South Bend launches communal freezer program to combat food deserts.
South Bend launches communal freezer program to combat food deserts
Operations Manager named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis
Victim identified in Osceola crash.
Victim identified in Osceola crash