South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.

It’s a way the city is addressing food deserts. For some leaders, they feel this project is another step in trying to resolve food insecurity.

“Just another piece of the puzzle,” said Lori Hamann, South Bend Common Council. “We need to be working diligently to make sure that we are addressing the issues of food insecurity and that people have access to that very primal need.”

Each center included in the new program will receive 300 meals each. Each meal will meet the nutritional needs of children and adults.

