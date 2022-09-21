South Bend Cubs win game 2 of championship series, 4-3

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs won the second game of the Midwest League Championship series on Tuesday night.

In their first game, the Cubs lost to the Lake County Captains 11-8. The follow-up game brought some incredible plays topped off with a 9th-inning home run that left the Cubs victorious 4 to 3!

The Cubs will play their final game of the championship series on Wednesday night against Lake County at 7 p.m.

