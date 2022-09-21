Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The last “Free Fishing Day” of the year is this weekend!

Saturday, Sept. 24 is National Hunting and Fishing Day! Indiana residents can fish in any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license.

National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes the importance of hunters and anglers in the ecosystem for the protection of natural resources. Several hunting seasons are also open this weekend, including those for dove, sora rail, and snipe, as well as the early teal, and youth deer seasons.

