Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana

4 East Texas fishing holes your kids will love
(tcw-kltv)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The last “Free Fishing Day” of the year is this weekend!

Saturday, Sept. 24 is National Hunting and Fishing Day! Indiana residents can fish in any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license.

National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes the importance of hunters and anglers in the ecosystem for the protection of natural resources. Several hunting seasons are also open this weekend, including those for dove, sora rail, and snipe, as well as the early teal, and youth deer seasons.

To find a place to fish, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Police investigating shooting in Niles
2 teens killed, 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola

Latest News

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
The annual plant-based eating festival heads to the Century Center in October.
Michiana VegFest 2022 headed to South Bend in October
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival underway
Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!
Niles Scream Park opens for the season