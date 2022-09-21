Operations Manager named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The first hire has been made at a $150 million aluminum recycling plant now under construction in Cassopolis.

In one year and seven days, plans call for Norway based Norsk Hydro to produce its first aluminum ingot there.

Now is apparently the perfect time to add a little flesh and blood to the brick and mortar.

“I’m here this week to get to know Cassopolis better and I’m impressed by what I’ve seen so far, and I’m really looking forward to the start-up of the plant,” newly hired plant operations manager Ingrid Guddal today told 16 News Now.

Guddal is not yet here to stay, but with a trip between the plant site and her home in Norway measuring some 4,000 miles, she’s in a commuter category of her own and making the most of each moment. This week, she’ll start interviewing prospective employees.

“So, we are looking for young people that are curious and willing to grow in the company, and we are looking for more experienced people. So, I will have my first interviews this week.”

While Cassopolis is a small village with some 1,700 residents, Guddal says the village she grew up in was even smaller.

“Me, myself, I am from a little village in Norway, and I grow up close to a Hydro plant and I know how important it is. That gave me an opportunity to, I started as a summer worker in the plant, and later I have got a lot of opportunities in the company,” said Guddal.

Guddal has been with Hydro for some 30 years and previously opened a new plant in Spain.

More information on job opportunities at Hydro Cassopolis can be found here.

