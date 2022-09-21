ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As a junior, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne made his first career start under center on Saturday against Cal.

And after overcoming a slow start that saw the offense go three-and-out in the their first four drives, he did enough to help the Irish win their first game of the season.

But what sparked that turn-around was a “lovely little discussion” on the phone with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, which was caught by NBC’s cameras.

Naturally, both Rees and Pyne were asked about that interaction and how it helped kickstart a struggling Irish offense.

“Certainly, guys need certain types of coaching in certain moments,” Rees said. “(I’m) not proud of the language I used, but I know that Drew can seek out and handle tough coaching and things to kind of light a fire (and) create a sense of urgency. So, in that moment, we felt as though it was the right thing for the right player. He responded the way we counted on him to, and proud of him for that.”

“I saw that video,” Pyne said. “You know Coach Rees, I tell him to be hard on me. I texted him this Sunday and I said I want you to be very hard on me in practice. I’m going to treat practice like a game, and I want you to as well, and that’s the standard he holds me to, and that’s what I ask for. And I respond well to hard coaching, because (of) Coach Rees. I’ve known him seven or eight year,s and he just wants me to be at my best.”

Notre Dame hits the road this upcoming Saturday to take on the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels. Kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

