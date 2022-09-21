Missing LaPorte teen found safe

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert for a teen missing from LaPorte was canceled early Wednesday morning.

A representative with the LaPorte County E-911 Communications Center said Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, 16, had been located safety.

The Silver Alert was issued around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and canceled roughly four hours later.

SILVER ALERT INFORMATION:

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester.

Nehemiah is 6′0″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 ext. 2398 or 911.

