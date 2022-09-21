NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now.

This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick.

The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem.

The Niles Scream Park is run by volunteers and raises money for local non-profits and charities every year.

The park is open on Fridays and Saturdays in September. Beginning on October 7, the park will be open Fridays – Sundays. A Black Out event will take place on November 4 - 5.

Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park pt. 2

Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park pt. 3

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.