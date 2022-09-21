Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County

Chukudi Chinwah
Chukudi Chinwah(La Porte County Sheriff’s Department)
By Carli Luca
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a school bus related incident in LaPorte County. It happened in the 9000 west block of U.S. 30 on August 26.

A South Central Community School Corporation Bus was preparing to turn right off the highway into a driveway when a commercial motor vehicle approached. To avoid a collision, the bus driver did not turn. The other vehicle then hit a wire attached to a NIPSCO utility pole, which caused the pole to snap in half and the transformer to fall to the ground. The vehicle stopped briefly, but then continued on U.S. 30.

Police have now identified 56-year-old Chukudi Chinwah as the driver of that vehicle. An arrest warrant was issued last week for leaving the scene of a crash and Chinwah surrendered himself to authorities on Monday. He has since posted bond.

LaPorte County officials are heralding the bus driver for taking action to prevent a collision that day.

“At the time of the incident, the school bus was transporting 36 students. The bus driver is commended for being aware of her surroundings and taking necessary actions to protect the safety of the students and avoiding what likely would have been a horrific tragedy,” explains Captain Derek J. Allen.

“Incidents like these are completely avoidable – upon seeing a school bus, motorists must pay attention, use caution and be prepared to stop.”

