Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam that is working its way through the community.

Police say the caller has been posing as Captain Travis Marsh from the Sheriff’s Office, telling people that they have warrants or have missed a court date and need to pay fees to avoid going to jail.

The scammers have also used other information available over the internet to try and convince victims that they are legitimate.

The number used is (574) 358-8341, a VOIP phone number.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform everyone that they will never solicit payments over the telephone for anything. Those receiving calls from the imposter will quickly note that he cannot correctly pronounce “Kosciusko.”

