Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam that is working its way through the community.

Police say the caller has been posing as Captain Travis Marsh from the Sheriff’s Office, telling people that they have warrants or have missed a court date and need to pay fees to avoid going to jail.

The scammers have also used other information available over the internet to try and convince victims that they are legitimate.

The number used is (574) 358-8341, a VOIP phone number.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform everyone that they will never solicit payments over the telephone for anything. Those receiving calls from the imposter will quickly note that he cannot correctly pronounce “Kosciusko.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Police investigating shooting in Niles
Teens killed in Niles shooting identified
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola

Latest News

Parents tell 16 News Now that the situation happened less than a block from Walkerton...
John Glenn student reports man tried to grab her from car
$20,000 was raised at the 2022 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser.
St. Joseph County VA Clinic accepts donation from 2022 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser
Michigan Sen. Stabenow announces over $2 million for fruit, vegetable growers
Gov. Whitmer makes major investment in veteran suicide prevention