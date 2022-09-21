John Glenn student reports man tried to grab her from car

(Live 5/File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Walkerton are investigating after a John Glenn student reported being approached and followed by a stranger.

Superintendent Christopher Winchell issued a statement to John Glenn families Tuesday night:

“Dear John Glenn Family,

I need to make you aware that at approximately 5 PM today a student reported being approached by a White male that attempted to grab her from his car.  He then followed the student for several blocks.

The Walkerton police department was contacted and on the scene immediately.  They are currently investigating this situation. The white male was described as having thin white hair.  He was driving a late model four-door silver car with tinted windows.

Please review stranger safety with your children.  Be sure to know their plans and locations.  It is always best to use a buddy system.

Christopher Winchell”

