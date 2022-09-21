House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The House Committee on Ways and Means introduced a bill Wednesday in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV).

Kevin Brady, the Republican Leader of the committee, says it’s a bipartisan bill that will increase transparency about giving money to families who need it the most.

During the address, Brady shared condolences to Walorski’s family as they attended the meeting, saying that this bill wouldn’t exist without her work.

“We miss her very much, and we are proud to dedicate this reauthorization of MIECHV to her,” Brady said. “It wouldn’t be possible without her hard work as a champion for children and families.”

MIECHV was last reauthorized in 2018 and will expire at the end of this month.

Walorski died in a car crash last month in Elkhart County. Three others died in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers and a Nappanee woman.

