Former South Bend police officer guilty in child seduction case resigns
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The former South Bend police officer who pleaded guilty to an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl has resigned.
Last Monday, Timothy Barber was sentenced to a 4 years of probation in a child seduction case involving a 16-year-old girl.
The South Bend Board of Public Safety accepted Barber’s resignation on Tuesday after he submitted it on Sept. 15.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.