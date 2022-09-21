‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest returns to crown a new Hoosier manufacturer!

The Hoosier hysteria-style, single-elimination online tournament is open to all types of makers. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product must be manufactured in the state.

Companies are limited to having one product nominated.

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 20. The competition and voting kicks off October 24.

For more information, click here.

Press Release from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce:

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest returns to crown a new Hoosier manufacturer that personifies the innovative spirit. Entries for the fan-voted competition are being accepted through October 20.

There is no entry fee. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated. The competition – and voting – kicks off October 24.

The Hoosier Hysteria-style, single-elimination online tournament is open to all types of makers and both veteran manufacturers and budding entrepreneurs.”The innovation itself certainly plays a key role in who moves on to the next round,” remarks Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “But the employers that engage their workers, social media and local partners in the process can help spur their company to victory.”Janus Motorcycles of Goshen took top honors in the inaugural tournament with Valparaiso’s Hoosier Bat Company coming in second.

“We’re eager to showcase more Indiana companies and to emphasize such an important business sector,” Brinegar says. “We are now partnering the results of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition with our new Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program for one celebration lunch to honor the state’s top innovators.”

The awards for the top finishers will be presented at the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing and Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Awards Luncheon on December 14.

To enter the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest, companies must fill out a brief application at www.indianachamber.com/coolest.

The winning company will receive a feature article in the Indiana Chamber’s statewide BizVoice® magazine and an invitation to appear on the IN Chamber podcast.

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana and Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing programs are supported by spirit sponsor Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Purdue MEP); gold sponsor Gibson; and silver sponsors Insperity, Nucor Steel Indiana, SMC Corporation of America and The Horton Group.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Tim Brewer at tbrewer@indianachamber.com or (317) 264-6857.

