Benton Harbor announces replacement of over 90 percent of lead lines

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that over 90 percent of their lead water service lines have now been replaced.

In just the last 30 days, over 150 lines have been replaced as well.

According to the city’s dashboard, 90.2 percent of the lines have been replaced. Only 442 lines remain, as over 4000 lines have been replaced in the project.

With new funding from the state, all the lines are set to be replaced in the first quarter of 2023.

