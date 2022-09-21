Benton Harbor announces replacement of over 90 percent of lead lines

Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that over 90 percent of their lead water service lines have...
Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that over 90 percent of their lead water service lines have now been replaced.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that over 90 percent of their lead water service lines have now been replaced.

In just the last 30 days, over 150 lines have been replaced as well.

According to the city’s dashboard, 90.2 percent of the lines have been replaced. Only 442 lines remain, as over 4000 lines have been replaced in the project.

With new funding from the state, all the lines are set to be replaced in the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
More than a hundred employees from Elkhart Products went on strike Monday morning.
Elkhart Products employees go on strike
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

There have been at least three deadly crashes at the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince...
Residents concerned about gas station expansion plan at dangerous St. Joe Co. intersection
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
Finding ways to get Michael Mayer more involved.
Finding ways to get Michael Mayer more involved
Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff as the man was barricaded in...
Police take man into custody that was barricaded in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU