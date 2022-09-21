American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development is happening along Grape Road.
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
Police investigating shooting in Niles
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Officials identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Osceola

Latest News

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting.
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter...
Officials: 9-foot tuna seized from boat illegally fishing; captain issued criminal summons
‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries
Wednesday's Child: Breyasia.
Wednesday's Child: Breyasia
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit