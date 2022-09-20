Thousands without power in Michiana after Tuesday afternoon storms

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Thousands of people in Michiana are without power after storms hit the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, more than 2,700 people are without power in the Osceola area. Meanwhile, there are over 500 outages in the Dowagiac area. To view the full outage map, click here.

Indiana Michigan Power is working to restore the outages, but there is currently no timetable for when all power will be restored.

